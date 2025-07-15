Power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted enjoying the final Test match between India and England on Monday. Several photos and videos of Akshay Kumar seated next to former cricketer Ravi Shastri have gone viral.

The viral images show Twinkle Khanna watching the match attentively and discussing the game with Akshay Kumar. For the finale, Akshay sported a beige blazer, while Twinkle opted for a baby pink pantsuit. The couple was seen chatting with Ravi Shastri during the match.

At one end, fans praised Akshay's new salt-and-pepper look, showering compliments on the actor. However, after India lost the third Test by 22 runs, Akshay's presence reignited the long-standing "panouti" (bad luck). Many social media users claimed the actor brings misfortune to Team India, as every time he cheers for Team India from the stands, our country loses the match.

One user wrote, "India has lost every match Akshay Kumar has attended."

Another commented, "India has never won a cricket match with Akshay Kumar in the stadium."

Meanwhile, a section of social media users age-shamed Twinkle Khanna, making derogatory remarks about her appearance.

In addition to Akshay and Twinkle, Kriti Sanon was also seen at the match, reportedly making her relationship official by appearing with her boyfriend, Kabir Bahia.

Kabir even took to his Instagram account to share an adorable selfie with his rumored girlfriend, Kriti Sanon, with the Lord's stadium in the background.

Akshay was last seen in Kannappa, an action-fantasy drama alongside Mohanlal, Vishnu Manchu, and Prabhas. He is set to star in Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. The actor is also gearing up for other highly anticipated projects, including Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 4, and Welcome to the Jungle.

Meanwhile, several reports claim Kriti Sanon will be seen in Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh, the shoot of which is slated for January 2026.