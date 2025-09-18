From Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Kajol, Ajay Devgn to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; the biggest names of the industry landed up for the screening of Aryan Khan's 'The Bas***ds of Bollywood'. Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday also turned up for the event looking their glamorous best. Ananya, who was in Maldives recently, flaunted her curves and bronzed look at the do.

Ananya cheers for Aryan

Aryan Khan's childhood friend and Suhana Khan's best friend, Ananya came down to cheer for Shah Rukh Khan's son. "Go Aryan! You've poured everything into this show and now the world is gonna ENJOY!!!" she wrote on social media.

Even though Panday looked smoldering in a backless outfit, the 'Tu Meri Main tera Main Tera Tu Meri' actress got trolled for her tanned look. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Social media reactions

"Tanning or something else?" asked a user.

"Tan gone wrong" another user commented.

"This doesn't suit the Indian skin type," a social media user wrote.

"50 shades of Ananya," another social media user commented.

"Okay the makeup on face and on body are literally 5 shades different," a Reddit user wrote.

"She is TanAnya Pandey," another Reddit user took a dig.

"What is with the different shades???... Ananya never makes such rookie mistakes. Fire your makeup people Ananya!!" read a comment.

"Would've been better if she had done tanned face too! She did her usual makeup in her tanned skin body," read another comment.

Ananya had been lighting up our social media feeds with her sultry pictures from Maldives the last few days. "The sky looks like it was painted and I also did some painting also really obsessed with my island girl lewwwwks," she had written while sharing her tanned beach look.