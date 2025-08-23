Ananya Panday is known for slaying the ramp every time she arrives on it. From LBD's to traditional outfits; the Panday girl aces every look on the ramp. And we got to see something similar at the recently held fashion show in Jaipur where she walked the ramp for Punit Balana. Ananya looked every bit of a vision as she strutted on that ramp as Punit Balana completed his 10th year milestone.

The traditional outfits for the evening took inspiration from Jaipur's heritage and portrayed designed paying homage to Amer Fort and Sheesh Mahal. The 'Call Me Bae' actress dazzled in a hot pink lehenga which came with a modern silhouette but traditional pattern. Diet Sabya shared a video of AP walking the ramp and asked everyone for their comments.

Here's what social media feels about her ramp walk.

"The rotation of Ananya, Sara , Janvi and Tara as showstoppers is almost comical," a user wrote.

"She ate like I eat my Dal chawal," another user wrote.

"Walking too fast for the given outfit," read a comment.

"No one can complete with ananya in modelling especially the genz actresses. She ate," another comment read.

"The bar is so low," a social media user said.

"Stop trying to make "ACP" happen, it's not going to happen," another social media user commented.

"I didn't know a ramp walk could also be this boring," was a comment.

"She eats every single time," read another comment.

"She is meant for this not for movies I believe," was one more of the comments.

"Cakey makeup but good walk," another one of the comments read.

Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Kesari 2' and won applause from the audience and the critics for her role in the film.