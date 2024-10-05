Ananya Panday, who is grabbing headlines for her latest cyber thriller – CTRL – has spoken about online privacy and its breach. The Call Me Bae actress spoke about the two embarrassing incidents when she mistakenly leaked her number and Suhana Khan's number on social media. Ananya revealed that she was sitting down for an interview when some journalists asked for her number.

When she shared the number, it was later on not edited and put up on youtube along with the whole interview. "No, I leaked my own number once by mistake. It happened when I was doing an interview. It is now changed because of some reason my phone got taken away. There was a press conference and the interview was starting," Ananya said in an interview.

Leaking her own number

"Some reporters came and asked me for my number to do journalist things and ask questions and all. So, then I gave the number but the interview had started. And they put it on YouTube with my number. Then, it got leaked," she further added. Sharing another instance, the Gehraiyaan actress said that something similar happened when she became the reason for Suhana Khan's number which later got hacked.

How she leaked Suhana's number

Ananya revealed that another time she was calling Suhana and when she didn't pick up, Panday shared a screenshot of her not picking up the call on Instagram. Later, Suhana's number got hacked. "Once I leaked Suhana's number by mistake. I was FaceTiming her. And then I was like, Suhana is not picking up. I screenshotted the picture and I put it on Instagram and her number was there. Then she (Suhana Khan) called me, 'Listen, my number got hacked' and I said, 'Oh my God. What happened Suhana? That's such a crazy story'. But then someone told her that I did it."