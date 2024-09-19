After the success of Ananya Panday-led comedy series Call Me Bae's season one. The makers have announced the second season of Call Me Bae.

Karan Johar, who produced the show, said, "We're stoked to announce that we're working on developing the second season of Call Me Bae. The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we're grateful for all the love and appreciation it has garnered from audiences across the globe. It's been an absolute privilege to be a part of this journey, seeing the show go from script to screen and finally revel in immense love from viewers. The love Ananya, Collin, Ishita, and the rest of the cast have received has been a true joy to witness. We're genuinely excited to delve deeper into the characters and their stories, and we're positive that the second season will be more Bae-misaal than before."

Netizens were excited upon the season 2's announcement.

A user wrote, "No other actress can play the role BAE other than Ananya She proved herself in this show."

Another mentioned, "She made the character so relatable, Ananya is brilliant."

The third one mentioned," Call me bae is going to be the turning point of Ananya's career ❤️"

About the show Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae is a riches-to-rags story of a South Delhi heiress navigating life in Mumbai. Ananya Panday essays the role of Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary, the series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood and Vihaan Samat. It was created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'Cunha.