Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz is all set to release in cinemas on July 19. The songs and the trailer have already created a frenzy among fans and followers as the love triangle seems to be quite an entertaining watch. But, for the fans of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, there might be a little disappointment coming their way.

Triptii and Vicky have gone bold and beyond in the film which was quite evident in the trailer and song. Their sizzling chemistry and passionate moments in the song – Janam – have already been making headlines. However, CBFC has decided to trim a total of 27 seconds of intimate scenes between the lead pair.

CBFC trims bold scenes

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, three kissing scenes between the couple have been shortened. However, there are no audio cuts. "There are three such scenes: one of 9 seconds, the second of 10 seconds, and the third of 8 seconds. In all, the CBFC made changes in these three scenes, totaling 27 seconds," the report stated.

The other minor changes

Apart from this, CBFC reportedly has also made some minor changes in the film like – replacing opening disclaimer, adding anti-alcohol warning, font changes in the warning messages etc. Vicky Kaushal and the rest of the team is busy promoting the film on all platforms with the song – Tauba Tauba – that has emerged as the biggest hit of the year so far.

The choreographer of the hit number, Bosco Martis, had recently raised questions on Vicky being glorified for the song but no one giving credit to the choreographer. He added that he shamelessly wanted to be complimented for the moves and the style which he gave to the actor. Vicky too resonated with Bosco's views.