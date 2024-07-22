Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's hard work finally seems to have paid off as Bad Newz majorly gets positive reviews on social media. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film revolves around rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation (twins with different biological fathers). After setting internet on fire with his Tauba Tauba moves, Vicky landed on the big screen and is said to have lifted the film on his shoulders.

Dharma Productions' Bad Newz has majorly evoked positive feedback from the audience. Let's take a look at what social media has to say about the film. "#BadNewz has been watched and LOVED. Even my parents loved it. Well executed bollywood comedies just hit different. I don't understand the negative reviews. It is a very fun movie to watch and the performances are amazing!!" wrote a user.

Social media divided

"#BadNewz review don't waste your time & money!!! #TriptiiDimri did great job she overshadowed main lead completely. #VickyKaushal & Ammy Vikr also played their parts very well but film is below average (sic)," another user wrote. "One time watch, don't expect anything great from Vicky or Ammy. Triptii is wasted," a social media user reviewed the film.

"Decent Timepass film. The plot is quite unique but the screenplay is not upto the mark. Over the top sequences forced to make you laugh but have failed many times. Comedy works in some parts. #VickyKaushal did fantastic job, #TriptiDimri & @AmmyVirk didn't suit at all," another person shared their review of the film. "Bad Newz is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. With ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment," read a comment.

"#BadNewzReview What a fun ride was this movie The jokes, the story everything works really well. Vicky Kaushal as usual stole the show and Triptii Dimri was really good too. They didn't show their acting in the trailer. Don't miss out this one (sic)," another comment read. "BadNewz is a total FLOP!! Vicky is the only one trying. But the worst part of the movie is Tripti Dimri. Tripti is WORST ACTRESS! Also, this film is nothing like Blockbuster #GoodNewwz (Which was a great movie!) #BadNewz is a Disaster! Save your money! (sic)" one more person shared their take on the film.