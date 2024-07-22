After teasing us with his moves in Tauba Tauba and tickling our funny bones with the entertaining trailer, Bad Newz finally arrived in theatres last Friday. The Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's film has received a warm reception from the audience. The Neha Dhupia starrer has managed to make a good weekend collection despite a mixed bag of reviews pouring in.

BO collection

On day 1, Bad Newz made a decent collection of Rs 8.5 crore. However, the buzz made the film do exceptionally well over the weekend. On Saturday, Day 2 of the film, it made around Rs 10 crore. On Day 3, the Dharma movie went on to collect Rs 11.15 Crore. The total collection of the film for the first three days turned out to be Rs 29.55 crore India nett.

Sixth highest opener

Bad Newz's collection of Rs 29.55 crore India nett on its opening weekend has made the film join the list of the highest openers of the year. The Vicky Kaushal film has taken the sixth spot. Fighter emerged as the highest opener followed by Kalki 2898, Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Crew. While Vicky has shared screen space with Triptii Dimri in the film, in a recent interaction, he revealed that he gets more films with Kiara Advani.

Vicky always wants to work with Kiara

"The way I feel when I am working with her is different, where I feel there is so much ease, there is comfort between two of us and we feel like we've got each other's back. There is so much I want to say about her, but I am feeling emotional, but back in my mind, every film I get, back of my mind I think yaar ye Kiara Ke saaath hoti to maza aa jata (would have been better with Kiara). She is really gem of a person," Vicky said in an interview.