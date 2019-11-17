A 35-year-old man who was thought to have been lynched in Bihar's Naubatpur has returned home 3 months later.

The deceased, initially identified as Krishna Manjhi from Nisarpur village, was beaten to death on August 10. The state police has launched a fresh probe to ascertain the identity of the person. The man was beaten by locals on suspicion of being a child-lifter. Around 23 people were arrested after being identified from a viral video that went around following the incident.

"We will try to establish identity of the man who was lynched," said Bihar Superintendent of Police Garima Malik.

The station house officer (SHO) of Naubatpur police station, Deepak Kumar, said Krishna's wife, father and brother identified the body of the person lynched on August 10. "There was a tattoo of his name 'Krishna Manjhi' on one of arms of the deceased. It was on basis of this along with clothes that the family had identified the body as that of Krishna," Times of India quoted Kumar as saying.

Manjhi's return

He added that Krishna, who was working as a daily wage labourer in Pune, returned home after hearing the news of his death. "Someone known to him informed that his family members had cremated him and even his wife believed he was dead," said the SHO.

Kumar said that the family had approached police when they were about to send the body for cremation after preserving it for a necessary period. "There is nothing more the police could do when the wife, brother and father together identified and claimed before police that body was of Krishna," he said.

The police do not have the DNA samples of the dead body due to unavailability of preservation facility at the Danapur Sadar Hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted.