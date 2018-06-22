The fourth episode of "The Bachelorette" took a new turn with Becca Kurfin eliminating five contestants in two separate rose ceremonies. Banjo Player Ryan, Man-Bun Mike, Nick Spetsas, Christon Staples and even Jean Blanc have been shown the doors.

For the first time, the team was flown to Park City, Utah for a new set of dates. The episode took a dramatic turn when Jean Blanc pulled a new stunt. After acting cosy with the lead lady, he got a bit romantic and proposed Becca. However, as they walk through, he flipped his comments and admitted that he thought that was just what she wanted to hear. Following this, a furious Becca warned all the contestant to be honest with her during the show. She even cancelled the cocktail party and rushed directly to the rose ceremony.

Now, it looks like the drama will continue to be intense on the next episode too. From the released promo, it looks like Jordan and David will have a major argument in the upcoming episode. Jordan, the model with a penchant for hot pants, is definitely not happy with David. In the promo video, he says, "David is not a distraction, David is not an intimidation." Meanwhile, David states, "Jordan is an idiot. I can't wait to send this clown home."

A voiceover narrates, "Two men. One rose. Who stays? Who explodes?," without giving ut any suspend elements. Meanwhile, the feud gets intense at one point. "Being me is my greatest power. Being you isn't your greatest power, that's why you gotta talk about m***** You're worse then Arie!" Jordan screams at David.

Well, that looks like the show is all set for a two-on-one fight. In addition, "Bachelorette" has a long history of pitching rivals on a two-one-one fight to make the episode intense. While Becca has already made it clear that she is not interested in solving arguments or fights between the contestants, it would be interesting to see who will win this battle.

Watch out this space for the all the exciting twists and turns on the show. "The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.