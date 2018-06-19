After many hiccups and hypes, the new episode of "The Bachelorette" took a new turn on Monday with Becca Kurfin eliminating five contestants in two separate rose ceremonies. The show began with a first rose ceremony with Becca showing the doors to Banjo Player Ryan and Man-Bun Mike. Remember, NFL player Clay Harbor has eliminated himself after sustaining an injury in the last episode.

Well, the episode began with contestants praising David, who accidentally fell down from his bunk bed and ended up at the ICU, as a fighter. Interestingly, he didn't have to sit through the rose ceremony and while he returned Becca gave him a rose too.

This was followed by Becca and her men flying to Park City, Utah for another round of dates. As reported earlier, Garret gets his lone time with the lady exploring the city in an adventurous way. Becca is all praise for Garret, who compare him with her father. She later revealed that on a scale from 1 to 10, she would give 10 to Garret as he made her feel amazing and secure.

However, the first shocker of the episode came from Garret's dating history. Apparently, he has fallen in love with someone during his college days. After dating her for more than a year, the couple tied the knot but ended up in divorce in just two months. Garret also assured that he is in the show to build a true, strong connection and wouldn't want to undergo an emotional breakup again.

The team also went out on a group date—in matching attire—doing various activities. At the evening, Jean Blanc was seen pulling a new stunt. After acting cosy with the lead lady, he gets a bit romantic too. "I have been thinking a lot, I think I am falling in love with you," he whispered. However, as they walk through, he flips his comments and admits that he thought that was just what she wanted to hear.

A furious Becca called all the other contestants and warned them to be honest with her during the show. She even cancels the cocktail party and rushes directly to the rose ceremony eliminating Nick Spetsas, Christon Staples and even Jean Blanc.

Watch out this space for the all the exciting twists and turns on the show. "The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.