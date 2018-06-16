"The Bachelorette" is under the scanner after one of its contestant Lincoln Adim has been reportedly convicted of groping and assaulting a woman on a harbour cruise ship in 2016. Adim's conviction sentence came in May 2018 and as of June 11 episode, he is one of the contestants competing to win Becca Kufrin's heart.

A law enforcement source quoted on TMZ stated that Adim allegedly grabbed the woman and groped her breasts hands and placed them on his own chest and stomach. We're told he then allegedly groped her breasts while travelling on a cruise. Interestingly, Adim was handed over the judgement on May 28, right before the premiere of the new season of the series. Reports further add that he was sentenced to one year jail which was later suspended for a two-year probationary period. He is also expected to register as sex offender.

Ever since the news broke, producer Warner Bros is under the scanner for their careless background checks of the contestants. The big question here is how can a two-year-old probation serving convict ended up in a show like "The Bachelorette."

A press statement released by Warner Bros stated that the studio was unaware of the incident and Adim has denied ever having engaged in or been charged with any sexual misconduct. The statement further clarified, "We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party, who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case. The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction—or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct. We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information." It is still unclear whether Adim will be eliminated from the show or continue his participation.

In the upcoming Monday episode of the show, Becca and her men will fly to Park City, Utah for another round of dates after the rose ceremony. According to Reality Steve, Garrett gets the rose on the date and there are predictions that Nick, Christon and Jean Blanc will be on the elimination list in Utah.

"The Bachelorette" airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.