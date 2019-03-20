In a very gore and extremely rare incident in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, a baby's head came out of a woman while the torso still remained inside during childbirth. This happened in Kanchipuram's Koovathur region on Wednesday afternoon.

Bommi, who was in her last stages of pregnancy was gone to visit her parents in Kanchipuram. On Wednesday morning, she went into labour and was rushed to a public healthcare centre in the district, reports The News Minute.

There, due to the unavailability of doctors, nurses conducted the delivery and opted for a vaginal birth even though they knew that the baby had an intrauterine death. During the delivery, the baby's head was delivered while its torso still remained in the body. To make matters worse, the nurses denied medicines to the woman who was in extreme pain.

After the head came out, the woman was sent to the Chengalpattu Medical College hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to remove the torso of the baby. According to TNM, the doctors were able to save the woman's life in just the nick of time.

"Preliminary investigations are underway. We are trying to find out the reason behind this," Dr Senthil Kumar, the deputy director of public health (Tamil Nadu) was quoted as saying by TNM.

Bommi's relatives accused the PHC in Kanchipuram of medical negligence since the nurses were not authorised to deliver the baby in the absence of the doctors. They instead should have referred the woman to another hospital.

This is not the only case in recent times where a baby's body was decapitated in the mother during childbirth. In January a male nurse in Rajasthan had delivered a baby's torso while the head was still in the mother. The nurse then sent the woman to another hospital where they discovered to their shock that the baby's head was still in the woman.