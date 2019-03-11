Are Meghan Markle's staff finding it difficult to keep up with her as she inches closer to her date of delivery? Well, clearly something is happening or else how can you explain so many staff quitting ahead of her delivery date.

Meghan's right-hand woman Amy Pickerill recently handed over her resignation letter. As was revealed by Harper Bazaar, a source from Kensington Palace has revealed that "Amy had originally planned on staying until at least the end of the year, but with the baby coming it makes sense to help recruit someone now who can pick up when The Duchess returns to her official work."

As out of the blue it might sound, apparently, Kensington Palace was aware of Pickerill's decision way before. Apart from her, another private secretary of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Samantha Cohen, also has plans to leave the royal palace once the baby is born.

Ever since the news of their departure reached the public ears, there have been speculations about the behaviour of Meghan Markle. Some have attributed that she is a "Difficult Duchess" to work for.

Keeping in line with the above allegations, Meghan Markle's personal assistant Melissa Toubati had also resigned. It was alleged at that point of time that the Duchesses' alleged behaviour was the main cause behind her resignation.

A source told to Mirror UK that Toubati couldn't handle the pressure and the demands that Meghan Markle put on her. She is hugely talented and played a pivotal role in the success of the royal wedding. She'll be missed by everyone in the household," the source said.

However, the above claims have been denied. As a source revealed to Elle that Markle was a pleasure to work with and that they loved her enthusiasm. In fact, some sources have come to the front and defended her behaviour saying how she is habituated to work in a Hollywood environment and that has set her standards high.