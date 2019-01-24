Patanjali founder and yoga guru Baba Ramdev has given his two cents on controlling population growth the in country. He said that the government should take away the voting rights of the parents if they have more than two children, irrespective of their religion.

Ramdev made these comments at an event held in Aligarh to inaugurate Patanjali garments.

"To control population of the country, voting rights, jobs and treatment facilities should be taken away from people who give birth to more than two kids and whether they are Hindus or Muslims. Then only the population will be controlled," Ramdev was quoted as saying by Outlook India.

He also added that people with more than two children should not be allowed to contest in elections, given government jobs or utlise government facilities such as hospitals and schools, reports ANI.

However, this was not the first time he spoke about this at a public event. Last year, he cited his own example and said that those who do not get married and have children should be rewarded.

"In this country, people like me, who never get married, should receive a special honour. Those who get married and produce more than two children should be denied voting rights," Ramdev said at an event in November.

#WATCH: Yog Guru Ramdev says, "is desh mein jo hamari tarah se vivah na kare unka vishesh samman hona chahiye, aur vivah kare, to 2 se jyada santaan paida kare to uski voting right nahi honi chahiye" pic.twitter.com/hXhsZtM07l — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

Baba Ramdev is no stranger to making controversial statements which put him in the spotlight. For example, a few years back, the well-known yoga guru announced that this multi-crore company, Patanjali, launched a drug named 'Divya Putrajeevak Beej' which will help women conceive sons.