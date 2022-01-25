Baahubali: Before The Beginning has reportedly been shelved by Netflix. The streaming giant has now pulled the plugs on the prequel to the Baahubali franchise. The prequel was reportedly being made with an investment of Rs 150 crore and would have dealt with Shivagami's rise to power.

Why was Bahubali: Before The Beginning shelved

"The entire amount invested in Bahubali: Before The Beginning was put in the cans as the team decided to revamp the series with a new director. Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta had replaced Deva Katta and the prep work also began in the month of July 2021," a Pinkvilla report stated.

"The work done on ground in terms of pre-production couldn't exactly be in sync with the vision that Netflix had for this period drama. After a series of discussions and contemplations, they decided to shelve the project at this point of time. Some extra money which was invested in the prep work too has been considered bad-debts for now. The approx. figure invested in Baahubali: Before The Beginning was ₹ 150 crore," the report further stated.

Why Mrunal opted out

Mrunal Thakur had been shooting for the prequel series which was to be featured on OTT platform. However, despite shooting a major portion, Thakur too had opted out of the project. Mrunal Thakur was playing the role of a young Shivagammi in the project. Mrunal had shot for nearly 70% of the project two years ago.

However, Mrunal had to back out of the project due to lack of clarity from the production house regarding the release and further shooting. Mrunal had to honour her other commitments and thus couldn't continue being stuck at this one project for any longer.