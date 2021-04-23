The prequel to Baahubali has been making waves on social media for quite a while now. If the Baahubali craze was not enough, fans can't get enough of the upcoming prequel titled - Baahubali: Before the Beginning. Mrunal Thakur had been shooting for the prequel series which was to be featured on OTT platform. However, despite shooting a major portion, Thakur has now opted out of the project.

Mrunal Thakur was playing the role of a young Shivagammi in the project. Mrunal had shot for nearly 70% of the project two years ago. However, as per a report in Filmfare, due to lack of clarity from the production house regarding the release and further shooting, she had to back out. Mrunal had to honour her other commitments and thus couldn't continue being stuck at this one project for any longer. As per reports, Punjabi actress Wamiqa Gabbi would be replacing Mrunal in the series.The show also has Rahul Bose, Atul Kulkarni and Annup Sonii playing important roles.

An excited Mrunal Thakur had earlier said about the project to a website, "We are done with season one. I can't wait for the audience to experience the Mahishmati kingdom before 'Baahubali' film series in two-three months. Everybody knows what happened later (in the films). People are more curious to know what must have happened earlier. I think the mystery is all about that, which I'm sure people will enjoy."

The prequel was supposed to revolve around the life of Queen Sivagami's journey from a girl to a queen. It was supposed to also portray the rise of Mahishmati from a city to an empire.

After making heads turn with her acting abilities in Batla House, Ghost Stories and Super 30, Mrunal bagged several big projects in her kitty. With films like Toofan and Jersey slated to release this year, the actress has her bag full.