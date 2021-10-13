Kareena Kapoor is the biggest diva the industry has seen. And her to-die-for look at the recent Lakme Fashion Week is proof of that. Kareena oozed glamour and sensuousness as she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta. Kareena was the showstopper and walked the ramp at the grand finale of the biggest designer event.

However, Kareena Kapoor was weight-shamed and age-shamed by trolls. While we laud Kareena for getting into shape within few months of delivering her second aby and acing the fashion game, there was one section of social media users who thought otherwise. They ridiculed Kareena's dress and thought she looked "old".

The uncalled for trolling

"Baahubali aunty", wrote one user. "She looks so old and exhausted now," said one another. "Look at those thunder arms," wrote a netizen. "Looks like she is straight out of delivery room," said another netizen. "Aunty," "Oldie", "Baahubali" were some other comments which were dropped on Kareena's videos and pictures.

No third time for Kareena

"This is just after seven months after the birth of my second baby and I feel amazing to walk the ramp today. In 2015 I walked for Gaurav and that was much before Taimur and Jeh, now after two babies I have walked for him again. Hopefully, not for third time round," said Kareena. To which, Gaurav Gupta said, "I think it will happen." An embarrassed Kareena pat replied, "No, please!"

"I am hyper because of the kids at home. Next time hopefully we will be completely Covid-free and it (LFW) will be even more spectacular," she further added.