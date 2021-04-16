Surprising the netizens on Friday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally posted a picture of her younger son along with husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan on her social media handle. The royal couple welcomed their second son on February 21 this year.

The news was first confirmed by Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor. In a statement to the press, Saif said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Last year, the couple had announced that they were expecting their second child.

Bebo tried to keep the baby away from social media for over some time now, however, earlier, Randhir Kapoor had accidentally shared the newborn's photo on social media and then immediately deleted it. He did not add a caption to the post. But, the fan clubs somehow managed to take screenshots of Taimur's sibling and soon the image was all over social media.

Take a look at the now-deleted:

Sharing the first photo of the little munchkin on Instagram, Kareena wrote: "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?" The photo shows Saif Ali Khan, clad in a black t-shirt with pajamas, smiling and playing with the newborn.

Meanwhile, little Taimur can be seen gushing over his baby brother while mommy Kareena seemed to have been clicking the happy moments of the family. However, amid all these, Bebo certainly remembered to conceal the newborn's face with a baby emoticon.

Last month, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the 'Veere di Wedding' actress had shared a glimpse of her younger son, while holding him in her arms.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan resumed work after spending a month with her newborn. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is slated to release on Christmas 2021.