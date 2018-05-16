Ace director SS Rajamouli, who is currently busy with his next project, is all thrilled over the huge response for Baahubali 2 in Japan and the wonderful gifts he received from Japanese viewers.

SS Rajamouli has toured several foreign countries to see the response for Baahubali 2. But the director says that Japan is his most favourite among all those countries. He took to his Instagram account on May 15 to share his excitement.

He wrote, "Its been a week since we came back home from Japan. Thanks to #Baahubali, we had a chance to visit many countries. But Japan became our most favourite. I can't ever forget the reception they gave us, and the love they showered on us and our film. Incredible. They sent me home with lots of gift packs. We just started unboxing one by one and it brought a wide smile on my face again. Every gift we got and every art made was so unique and amazing. Thanks for all your efforts, it really means a lot to us. I feel truly blessed. Didn't want to open #Prabhas, @Ranadaggubati's gifts... We will unbox them once we all meet. :) Thank you so much #Japan... Loads of love."

Baahubali 2 was released in theatres across Japan on December 29, 2017, and completed 100 days in the first week of April. The movie grossed $1.3 million (Rs 8.5 crore) at the Japanese box office in 100 days and is third Indian film to achieve this feat in the country after Rajinikanth's Muthu and Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. SS Rajamouli recently visited Japan and he was thrilled to get a warm reception at a cinema hall in Tokyo.

Later, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to thank the Japanese distributors of Baahubali 2. The director tweeted, "Thanks to our Japanese distributors @movietwin2 for the humble reception. Attending "screaming screening" of #Baahubali2 in sometime. I'll be live on my Instagram from the screening place in a while..."

SS Rajamouli also shared a selfie video featuring him with Japanese viewers at a theatre in Tokyo. He also wrote, "So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the #Baahubali2 screaming screening in Tokyo, Japan last night. The love for movies surpasses boundaries... Happy day.. :)"