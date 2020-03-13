Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 has concluded the first week with a decent collection at the Indian box office. But the film is likely to face double trouble in the form of coronavirus and Angrezi Medium in the second week.

Baaghi 3 opened to a decent response, but its first-day collection was not up to the expected mark. But despite facing several problems, the movie went on to make a good collection over the weekend and weekdays. The film has collected Rs 90.67 crore net at the domestic box office in the first week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Baaghi3 scores big numbers in Week 1... Despite #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... Mass pockets dominate, Tier-2 and 3 cities good... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr, Thu 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 90.67 cr. #India biz."

Baaghi 3 has failed to beat the record of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, which raked in Rs 112.85 crore in its first week. The movie has become the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie in the opening week in 2020 after Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, which minted Rs 118.91 crore in the domestic market in the first week.

In its second week, Baaghi 3 would clash with Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, which has hit the screens across the country today. Besides reducing its screen count, this new release will eat away some share of its prospects. The Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is likely to suffer badly due to this movie.

Secondly, Baaghi 3 has succeeded in its fight against coronavirus in its opening week, but it will not be the same case in the second week. Cinema halls have been shit in some states like Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi and Bihar and cities like Mumbai and Pune and other potential markets. This will another big threat that will take a toll on its collection in its second week.