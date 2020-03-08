After Coronavirus affected the box office of Baaghi 3, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 are said to be considering postponing their release dates.

Baaghi 3, the spiritual sequel to Baaghi and Baaghi 2, was released in over 4,400 screens across the domestic market this Friday. After seeing its hype and screen count, trade experts predicted that the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer would start with a bang and collect over Rs 25 crore net at the domestic box office on the first day.

As predicted, the Ahmed Khan-directed action-thriller opened to decent response, but it did not register the expected amount of occupancy on Friday. Baaghi 3 collected Rs 17.50 crore at the Indian box office on the first and became the biggest opener of 2020, beating the record of Tanhaji (Rs 15.10 crore net). But it failed to beat the record of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore net).

The film trade analyst feels that the collection of Baaghi 3 was hit by the Coronavirus threat Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Baaghi3 Friday- ₹ 17.50 cr nett. Emerges HIGHEST OPENER of 2020. Film incurred loss of approx 1.5-2 cr nett due to coronavirus threat. Saturday & Sunday biz is expected to witness substantial growth."

Another noted trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#CoronaVirus scare #Pre-#Holi dull phase #Examination period Yet, #Baaghi3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of #TigerShroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri ₹ 17.50 cr. #India biz."

Coronavirus has taken a toll on the collection of Baaghi 3

Coronavirus is said to have further taken a toll on the collection of Baaghi 3 on Saturday. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Corona virus scare is real & its increasing among masses. Some exhibitors informed me that the audience are seen wearing masks inside the cinema halls. #Baaghi3 is facing corona heat on Saturday as there is a drop in occupancy, upcoming releases can face the same issue this month."

Coronavirus threat is said to be giving jitters to the producers of two big-ticket films, which are set to hits in the coming weeks. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Makers of two upcoming biggies are considering to postpone their films amid #cornoravirus scare, #Baaghi3 suffered a loss of 5 cr in 2 days because of virus scare. The final decision likely to be taken soon, if they postpone then it will be a good decision, the risk is not worth taking."

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Rescheduling release dates of *some* forthcoming #Hindi films on the cards... With #CoronaVirus spreading far and wide, not just #India theatrical biz, *#Overseas* theatrical biz is also gradually turning cold... Await official announcement in coming days! #COVID19."

Angrezi Medium, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sooryavanshi, Haathi Mere Saathi and 83 are some of the hyped movies scheduled their worldwide release in the next four weeks. Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and 83 starring Ranveer Singh is really biggest among the five films. Sources from the industry claim that the makers of these two films are considering to postpone their release dates.