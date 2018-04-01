Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2 has smashed the domestic box office really hard on its opening day, and continues to defy all the trade predictions. The movie, which is loaded with high-flying action sequences and daredevil stunts, minted Rs 20.40 crore on the second day of its release, taking the total box office collection to Rs 45.50 crore.

Baaghi 2, which was released in 3,500 screens across India and 625 screens overseas, opened to packed houses in most parts of the country and registered the highest opening-day collections for 2018, beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat. It earned Rs 25.10 crore on the first of its release. The original, Baaghi, had raked in Rs 11.94 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY... Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz."

Tiger Shroff's never-seen-before action managed to impress the audience who were completely hooked to their seats while watching the movie in theatres. Moviegoers termed it one of the best Bollywood action movies till date, and hailed Tiger as an Indian Rambo.

Baaghi 2 showcases the love story of Ronnie (played by Tiger) and Neha (played by Disha Patani). A battle-hardened army officer named Ronnie goes in search of his ex-lover's child who is mysteriously kidnapped after Neha reaches out to the only person who can help her with her plight.

He goes deep into the underbelly of Goa, facing off against drug lords, menacing Russian henchmen and bloodthirsty animals. Daring stunts, chase sequences, airstrikes, bomb blasts and other large-scale action sequences are seen in the film.

And as the buzz around the movie has been immense, Baaghi 2 is expected to rake in moolah in the days to come as well.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan.