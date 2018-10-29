The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict on the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 before an appropriate bench. However, it declined to any specific dates.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph was hearing the case.

A verdict by the Allahabad High Court in 2010 in a 2:1 majority ruling had divided the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area into three parts among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhada and the Sunni Waqf Board.

On September 27, the three-judge bench while rejecting the plea had said, "We are of the considered opinion that no case has been made out to refer the Constitution Bench judgment of this court in Ismail Faruqui case for reconsideration."

The court had said on September 27, that the civil suit on land dispute would be heard by a three-judge bench on October 29.

The issue of whether a mosque is integral to Islam had cropped up when the three-judge bench was hearing the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court's verdict.

The political parties have been using this situation to their benefit. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath Yogi, while addressing a public gathering in Gorakhpur during Vijayadashmi celebrations had, said, "Like the grandeur of Ram Leela, we should start preparing for the construction of the grand Ram temple, the same way we prepare Ram Leela."