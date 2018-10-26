An explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun on Friday killed at least seven people and critically injured three. All the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Firefighters have arrived at the spot and the rescue operation is underway. A man is said to be trapped under the debris, reports ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken notice of the incident and has ordered the Budaun District Magistrate to take all required actions.

The CM has assured to provide relief funds to the affected, said reports.

More details are awaited.