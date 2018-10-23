The weekly meeting of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet was cancelled on Tuesday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath headed for poll-bound Chhattisgarh to canvass support for BJP candidates, an official said.

Adityanath is one of the star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and on Tuesday he was scheduled to address election rallies at Rajnandgaon, the assembly seat of his counterpart Raman Singh.

Adityanath has been extensively deployed by the saffron camp in election campaigns ever since his elevation as Chief Minister in March 2017.

Other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, Adityanath is one of the most sought-after campaigners by the party candidates.

In the past too, Adityanath has had successful electoral forays in states like Karnataka, the northeast and Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP has also picked him for campaigning in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where he will be addressing a string of rallies.

Chhattisgarh will vote on November 12 and 20 while Madhya Pradesh will go for polls on November 28. Voting will be held in Rajasthan on December 7.

Adityanath was lined up for many rallies in these states in the next few weeks, an official said.