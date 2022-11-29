Ayesha Omar's name has been grabbing the headlines ever since her name was linked with cricketer Shoaib Malik. This comes amid some strong rumours and speculations of Sania Mirza and Shoaib planning to part ways legally. Many Pakistani news outlets carried stories of cracks developing in Sania and Shoaib's marital world after he got too close to Ayesha.

What Ayesha tweeted

Ever since, netizens have been bugging Sania, Shoaib and Ayesha about what went on behind closed doors. When a user asked if Ayesha and Shoaib are planning to get married, this is what the actress said. "Jee nahin. Bilkul nahin. Un kee shadi hoe hai aur who apnee biwi kay saath bohat khush hain. Mein donon @realshoaibmalik aur @mirzasania kee bohat respect kartee hoon. Shoaib aur main achay dost aur ek doosray kay kherkwa hain. Bohat respect kartay hain. Aisay rishtay bhee hotay hain duniya mein logon kay."

Her response roughly translates to, "No, not at all. He is married and he is very happy with his wife. I respect both of them. Shoaib and I are quite good friends and care for each other. We respect each other. There are relationships like this also in this world."

What the reports stated

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's separation news has shocked the world. Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar had shot for a bold photoshoot a while back. And a DNA report stated that the growing closeness between the two was allegedly the reason behind the couple's divorce. Ayesha is reportedly a fashion icon in Pakistan and also an actress. She also has her own YouTube channel. Ayesha is said to be one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan today.