The makers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) have released the teaser of its fourth song Butta Bomma. The teaser has received a superb response and left the listeners waiting for the release of the full soundtrack on YouTube.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that S Thaman is the most successful music director of Tollywood in 2019. He has not only churned out a series of hit songs this year but also delivered historical chartbusters like Samajavagamana and Ramulo Ramulo, which have amassed 100 million views each on YouTube and still getting a good response. They are sure to enter the list of evergreen Telugu songs.

S Thaman seems to be ending the year with another chartbuster, as he released Butta Bomma, the fourth song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He tweeted the link to its teaser and wrote, "Our next #AlaVaikunthapuramulooaudio My love & respect to @alluarjun & #Trivikram gaaru ♥️ #ButtaBommaSongTeaser #ButtaBomma Sung by @ArmaanMalik22 Lyrics by @ramjowrites @haarikahassine @GeethaArts Full song on 24thdec the #massloading."

The music lovers are impressed with the voice of popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, who has some hit Telugu songs to his credit, Ramajogaiah Sastry's lyrics and Thaman's foot-tapping music. In reply to the musician's post, many of them say that Butta Bomma is set to be another chartbuster from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and they cannot wait for the release of its full song.

Pramoda Paruchuri @iampramoda

Another instant chartbuster in ur cap @MusicThaman ... Can't help but falling in love wid ur music anthe... @ArmaanMalik22 's collab wid u is just phenomenal always Waiting for d full song to release #ButtaBommaSongTesser #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

Jayanth Adari @JayanthAdari3

@MusicThaman Brother This is Instant Addiction Song Waaaaaah ✨ ❤ #ButtaBomma Full song kosam Waiting... can't wait to hear this With My Earphones ☺ Top fan for Your Music

idlebrain @idlebraindotcom

Here's the mesmerising melody #ButtaBomma Song Teaser ❤ Full Song on 24th December!! #AVPLFestFromJan12th Sung by sensational @ArmaanMalik22 & lyrics by @ramjowrites garu. A @MusicThaman Musical!!

Deepak @deepuzoomout

Still not out of #Dilliwala, and here arrives #ButtaBomma #ButtaBommaSongTesser @MusicThaman What is this form. Dhoni Plays one day, Kohli plays one day.. but you play everyday!! Both form & class are permanent for you

Nikhil Kumar @nikvenk

It's very hard to say favorite song from #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @MusicThaman Anna the way you are giving songs to this album is brilliant now #ButtaBomma is definitely going to be our favorite. Koncham gap ivu Anna plz

NaveenBanala @banalanaveen

Another blockbuster song on the way.. #ButtaBomma song from #AlaVaikunthapurramloo Fantastic composition by @MusicThaman sir and amazing voice from @ArmaanMalik22 Eagerly waiting for 24th Dec for Full Song @alluarjun @trivikramIn @haarikahassine

∆ @HelicopterShott

Congratulation Thaman Anna for yet another chartbuster Song !! #ButtaBommaSongTesser Adiripoindi!! @MusicThaman

Hemanth @hemanth__itachi

Prev 3 songs ki kuda inta confidence chudaledu @MusicThaman @hegdepooja ee sari rachaha rachasya rachobyaha ani ardam ayindi one more 100M loading... #AVPLFestFromJan12 #ButtaBomma

srinivas786 @srinivas786