As the Supreme Court is expected to give a verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case in a few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday (November 6) asked his ministerial colleagues to avoid making any controversial statements over Ayodhya case on which the apex court is expected to make a verdict on November 17. The case will be heard by a five-judge SC Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

PM Modi, while chairing a meeting of his Council of Ministers, took stock of the situation prevailing in the country. Everyone, including the government, had the responsibility to maintain peace and harmony while avoiding provocation, he said.

Maintain peace on Ayodhya issue: PM Modi

This is the second time in the past 10 days that the Prime Minister spoke on the need to maintain peace on the Ayodhya issue. In his October 27 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, he cited the example how all sections had accepted the Allahabad High Court verdict in the case in 2010.

A day earlier, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met some Hindu and Muslim leaders and agreed that peace would be maintained. Earlier in the day, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said the court's verdict would be acceptable to it and urged Muslims to respect it.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits an assembly of more than 4 persons, have been imposed in Ayodhya district till December 10. District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha has also issued orders against the use of social media to "insult" deities or to install idols and hold processions related to Ram Janmabhoomi.