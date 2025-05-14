Avneet Kaur is extremely active on Instagram and keeps sharing her updates with her fans via social media. The young actress took social media by storm on Tuesday by sharing two pictures with International sensation Tom Cruise. Ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which features Avneet in a role, she posed with her co-star Tom Cruise for photographs. While both twinned in all-black outfits, the best part has to be that one of the pictures has a desi element to it, as both Tom and Avneet make the namaste gesture.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share two pictures with the Mission: Impossible actor. Both of the actors gave off absolute spy vibes in chic black outfits and were all smiles for the pictures that were taken in London. Taking to Instagram, Avneet wrote, "Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko (Namaste to the whole of India from me and Mr Cruise)."

Fans were extremely thrilled to see the set of pictures, and their excitement was well reflected in the comment section of the post.

An Instagram user commented, "Looks like he is your bestie now", while another wrote, "proud moment for all your fans you're shining girl".

One of her fans commented, "omg this is hugeee!!! so happy for you avneet", and another one wrote, "you're truly representing india like a star love you always."

A netizen also mentioned, "Most beautiful girl ever" and another wrote, "SUPER PROUDDDD" in all caps. There were also comments like, "Wow click with hollywood super star tom cruise" and "Avneet respect button."

This is not the first set of pictures that Avneet has shared with the legendary actor; a while back, she had shared a few other pictures with Cruise from the sets of the next Mission: Impossible film.

Captioning those pictures, Avneet had written, "I'm still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom's dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can't wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025!"

Tom Cruise is going to be back on the screens as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. The film will be available in Indian in four languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In other news, Avneet Kaur was recently entangled in a controversy when cricketer Virat Kohli accidentally liked her picture on Instagram. While netizens were under the impression that the cricketer liked her post on purpose, Virat officially notified everyone that it was an algorithm error.