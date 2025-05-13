On May 12, 2025, ace cricketer Virat Kohli shocked fans across the nation by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. A day after the announcement, Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, visited their spiritual guru, Premanand Maharaj, at Vrindavan Dham—someone they have closely followed over the years.

Premanand Maharaj - 'Prasann ho?'



Virat Kohli - 'Ji Guru ji' pic.twitter.com/TC2Rf8z17n — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 13, 2025

In a video shared by the official YouTube handle of Guruji Premanand Maharaj, Anushka and Virat are seen dressed in white as they attend a satsang. Several clips have since gone viral, including one that captures a brief yet heartfelt interaction between the couple and the spiritual leader. Anushka appeared visibly emotional as Maharaj Ji offered spiritual guidance.

The couple greeted Premanand Ji Maharaj, who gently asked, "Prasanna ho? (Are you happy?)"

Virat nodded and replied, "Ji, Guruji." To which Maharaj Ji responded, "You should stay well."

Maharaj Ji then shared a profound spiritual teaching,"Ye vaibhav milna kripa nahi hai, ye punya hai. Bhagwan ki kriya maani jaati hai — andar ka chintan badalna... Bilkul aise hi raho jaise reh rahe ho, lekin andar ka chintan badal jaye. Usmein yash ki bhavna na rahe... Andar ka chintan ye rehna chahiye ki 'Prabhu, bahut janm vyateet ho gaya, ab mujhe aap chahiye'."

(This prosperity is not merely grace, it is the result of virtue (punya). It is considered a movement toward the Divine. What truly matters is the transformation of your inner contemplation. Continue living as you do, fully engaged in the world, but let your inner thoughts evolve. Let go of the desire for fame and success, and instead feel from within: 'O Lord, many lifetimes have passed — now I long for You'.)

Virat Kohli ended his legendary Test career after 14 glorious years, leaving fans emotional. He penned a heartfelt farewell note, writing, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites — the quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

As I step away from this format, it's not easy, but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off."

Anushka Sharma also shared a touching tribute to her husband. Posting a photo of Virat, she wrote,"They'll talk about the records and the milestones — but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.

Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from international cricket in whites, but you've always followed your heart. And so, my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye."

In June last year, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. However, the star cricketer will continue to represent India in ODIs, proudly wearing the blue jersey.