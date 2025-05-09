One of the most loved couples, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, never fail to serve marriage goals. The truly, madly, deeply-in-love duo is often seen cheering for each other. Whether it's Virat prioritizing his wife Anushka after matches through video calls or sharing mushy photos online, the couple continues to inspire faith in love, even in a time when hookup culture dominates.

Recently, on May 1, Anushka celebrated her 38th birthday, and Virat threw a party for his lady love. On Tuesday night, the couple was spotted heading out for a dinner date.

In a now-viral clip, Virat Kohli is seen stepping out of a vehicle and chivalrously offering his hand to Anushka Sharma. However, Anushka appears to ignore him; she refuses to take his hand or use his support to get down. The couple then walks toward a restaurant, with Anushka walking ahead of the cricketer.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens began speculating that Anushka's gesture might be linked to the recent controversy over Virat liking a photo of actress Avneet Kaur.

Social media users were quick to notice the unexpected coldness — not only did Anushka avoid holding Virat's hand, but she also didn't even glance at him. This fueled various reactions online.

One user commented, "If this couple breaks up, I'm never getting married."

Another added, "Another alimony loading..."

However, not everyone jumped to conclusions. One user wrote, "I mean, husbands and wives can have arguments and still have a healthy relationship."

Another speculated, "Is Anushka Sharma angry at Virat for liking Avneet Kaur's photo?"

A third person defended the moment, saying, "The algorithm mistakenly showed that Anushka didn't hold Virat's hand. There was absolutely no intent behind it."

For those unaware, this was the couple's first public appearance together since Virat addressed the Avneet Kaur controversy, which added even more intrigue to their outing.

What's the row over Virat liking Avneet Kaur's photo?

Last week, Virat Kohli liked a sizzling photo of actress Avneet Kaur, where she was seen in a bralette and short skirt, flaunting her midriff. The like went viral within hours, sparking widespread chatter online.

Virat eventually took to his Instagram Story to address the buzz. In a statement, he wrote, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017. They are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.