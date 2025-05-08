Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's time-loop comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf was originally set for a theatrical release across India on Friday, May 9, 2025. However, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the makers have decided to skip a theatrical release and opt for a direct OTT premiere.

Maddock Films, the production house behind Bhool Chuk Maaf, announced the decision via their official social media handles, citing rising national tensions and heightened security concerns. The film will now premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video.

The official statement read, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16 — only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND!"

The change comes just a day after Operation Sindoor, a series of precision missile strikes by India on terror camps across Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on April 22. This, coupled with nationwide mock drills conducted yesterday to prepare civilians for potential escalations.