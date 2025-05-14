On May 12, Virat Kohli left his fans absolutely stunned when he announced his retirement from test cricket. While many cricket enthusiasts had been preparing for this news for a while, most could not wrap their heads around the fact that the star cricketer would not be playing test matches anymore. Several celebrities, too, who have ardent fans of the cricketer, expressed their feelings for Virat and his love for his craft. Popular lyricist and comedian Varun Grover, too, could not help but share a heartfelt note honouring Virat.

Varun Grover took to his Instagram account recently to share an entire post dedicated to Virat. The post was absolutely heartfelt, emotional and resonated with all of Virat's fans and followers. While many popular names in the industry reacted to the post, Anushka Sharma could not help but share it directly to her profile.

The actress shared Varun's post on her Instagram story with a white heart, which clearly symbolised that she absolutely loved what the lyricist penned down.

In his post, Varun wrote, "Test cricket is special because it is a narrative sport. So many variables – four innings, five days, twenty-two specialists, changing weather (sometimes several times in a day), humidity in the air, the condition of the pitch, luck determined by a coin toss, and constantly evolving mental calculations."

The lyricist further added, "Although every sport reflects some aspect of life, but test cricket is like a literary novel — combining many different genres into one. That's why only those with a story to tell succeed in test cricket. A story so long and deep that it doesn't care for the pitch conditions – grass, dry, home or away. Virat Kohli is the biggest character of this novel over the last decade. He not only lived the different emotions of the game but also enriched them. A lot has been written about what he gave to the team and India, but he became something rare for test cricket — a sensitive, drama-loving hero who looks good both laughing and crying, winning and losing."

Anushka , too, soon after Virat announced his retirement, had posted a long, emotional note for her husband, celebrating his calibre and the person that he is. As for Virat , the exceptional sportsman had made his Test debut in 2011 and has played 123 Test matches for India.

