Avengers: Infinity War released in India on April 27 with no major competition at the box office. The Marvel movie, which brings together almost all the Marvel Cinematic Universe's superheroes, has opened with a massive box office collection of Rs 40 crore gross.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "East. West. North. South... It's #AvengersInfinityWar wave across the country... Fri ₹ 31.30 cr. India biz NettBOC... GrossBOC: ₹ 40.13 cr... Sets a NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India."

"#AvengersInfinityWar SMASHES RECORDS... Sets the BO on ... BIGGEST START of 2018 so far... Numbers are an EYE-OPENER... More so, because it was released in just 2000+ screens... This Marvel movie is a MARVEL at the BO too... #Avengers #InfinityWar," Adarsh added.

The film analyst shared the list of top 5 biggest opening of 2018 yet.

He tweeted: "1. #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 31.30 cr (Note: English + dubbed versions)

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

3. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr (Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr, Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu)

4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr"

According to a Box Office India report, Avengers: Infinity War was tracking an opening collection of Rs 30 to 35 crore on Friday. The box office collection makes Avengers: Infinity War the biggest opener of 2018 in India.

It has also become the biggest opening Hollywood movie in India. "There has been no Hollywood film that has even reached 15 crore nett before this film so it's almost double their best in India," the site notes.

Infinity War is said to have recorded 90 percent occupancy on the first day of release, which is more than Bahubali - The Conclusion. The trade site notes that Avengers: Infinity War has been released in just 2,000 screens and yet has recorded such a mammoth collection in the country.

Bollywood movies like Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat, which released this year, were released in 3,500 screens and yet couldn't match the earnings of the Marvel movie.

At the US box office, ComScore notes that Infinity War is tracking an opening of $230 million. It would still be short of Star Wars: Force Awakens' $248 million weekend earning. However, ComScore analyst also shared, "If any film has a shot at beating Force Awakens' record, it's Infinity War."

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, 'vengers: Infinity War features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and others. You can read the Avengers: Infinity War review here.