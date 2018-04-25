Two days to go for the release of Avengers: Infinity War. The reviews are out and the word is that it is an epic movie. But the reviews clearly don't matter to fans as the movie is already running houseful in several markets across the globe, including India.

And judging by the tickets sales, Avengers: Infinity War is going to record one of the biggest openings any film has ever seen. The Marvel movie has already sold out tickets for over 1,000 shows in the US and the wave has hit India as well.

In a statement, Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow said that the movie has sold the highest number of tickets for a superhero movie in India.

"On BookMyShow, Avengers: Infinity War has clocked the highest Day 1 sales for any Marvel or superhero film till date and we expect the film to have a blockbuster opening this Friday. While, as expected, the craze for watching the film on an IMAX screen is huge, the sales have been remarkable even for the 3D format," he said. The tickets went live on Sunday, April 22 in India.

While the ticketing site hasn't shared the numbers with IBT India yet, the ticket sales hint that Avengers: Infinity War could easily break the sales record held by recent Marvel movies like Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming or even previous Avengers movies.

Marvel movie Year of release Opening day collection Black Panther 2018 Rs 5.60 crore Thor: Ragnarok 2017 Rs 7.77 crore Spider-Man: Homecoming 2017 Rs 9.36 crore

Note: Numbers have been shared by Bollywood Hungama

The craze for the movie is not just in India or US. According to Gulf News, Infinity War is set to break pre-sale records in UAE as well. Middle East distributor Italia Film notes that the film, which is releasing in more than 200 theatres in the country has already smashed previous box office records before its release.

Italia Film shares that pre-sales ticket have already crossed 14,000 in the first five weeks since the sale opened. "If we follow the same trend, between Tuesday and Wednesday, this number will rise contributing to 55 to 60 percent of overall pre-sales," a spokesperson said.

While these are good signs that the Marvel movie will open big internationally, Infinity War could fall short breaking international records because the movie releases in China weeks after the US release.

China is a crucial market for films as it is the second biggest markets for movies and they contribute the most of the international collections. But the movie's release deferred to May 11 could add a hiccup to the Marvel's plan of dominance.

Wall Street Journal also notes that the movie will not release until May 3 in Russia, the ninth largest movie market. This could impact the collections of the movie.

While we'll have to wait and see the movie's international market, Avengers: Infinity War is predicted to come close to, or even break, the $248 million North American box-office opening set by 2015-release "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."