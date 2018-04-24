It is finally happening. The day has come when we book our tickets to watch the culmination of the events Marvel set out ten years ago with the release of Iron Man, it is time for Avengers: Infinity War.

After giving fans a sneak of Thanos is several movies, a look at the Infinity Stones (one of which is yet to be revealed) and introducing movie-goers to several comic book superheroes, Avengers: Infinity War will bring together the mightiest Marvel superheroes for a faceoff against the Mad Titan.

While there is a long history that fans have to know before setting foot into the cinema hall to watch the epic war, this article is not a recap of the ten Marvel years gone by. This is not an article about spoilers that will hinder your viewing experience. This is an article about how to prepare for the storm that's about to hit.

Without further ado, here's all you need to be Avenger-ready:

Buy the tickets: Okay don't hit me, I know you might have already bought it but hey! It's a friendly reminder for those who didn't.

Go get that superhero T-shirt: Ever since the first Avengers movie released, a slew of new superheroes have been introduced. Although Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk and Black Widow have been the core superheroes who will be seen in this movie, there are newer Avengers like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and recently released Black Panther who have become fan favorites. But if you are like me, who doesn't want to be on any team, slip into a Marvel T-shirt or get creative and print a "Where is Hawkeye?" T-shirt that would help you stand out of the crowd.

Reach the theatre an hour early: If you reach early, your tickets are checked early, you get your food early and you are comfortably seated as well. Bonus: You get time to hit the loo before the movie starts.

Carry tissues: Okay thisis extremely important. Considering the spoilers have been teasing exits of some crucial superheroes and characters, there is going to be tears and you don't want to be sobbing without a good pack of tissue papers.

Have your emergency contact person on speed dial: I am definitely going to have a breakdown by the end of the movie. Given the wreck I am going to be, I have already informed my emergency contact person and located the closest hospital to the theatre I am watching Infinity War in. (Okay I know it's a drastic step but I am sure it is going to be traumatic.)

Choose the perfect date: Take a person who knows how important this event so that they don't talk and disturb you during the movie.

Avoid leaking spoilers: I get it – you've watched it, you loved it and you want someone to discuss it with. But please, don't spoil it for those who haven't watched it yet. #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, remember?

You think we missed out something? Let us know in the comments below. Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.