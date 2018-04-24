Avengers: Infinity War had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles and critics' reactions have begun to flood the internet. The complete review will not be out until Tuesday afternoon, but attendees couldn't stop themselves from sharing their experience of the movie.
Hollywood star Kevin Smith tweeted: "I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It's a gigantic Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I'll stay Silent Bob till Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it's gonna be a looooong year until Avengers 4..."
Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist called the film "stress-inducing, full of dread, darker than usual, yet, funny as hell and super entertaining....Blockbuster noise? Yes, but with emotional stakes attached."
Does it have issues? Sure, it's a punch fest, yeah, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the dynamics of all these disparate teamups. Let's see a Thor and Rocket Racoon buddy comedy spin-off. pic.twitter.com/jfjNxTWZYj
Molly Freeman from ScreenRant gave a shout out to Captain America, Thor and Iron Man.
I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is Also Captain America is pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk
Here are other Avengers: Infinity War critics reactions:
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar— Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018
#AvengersInfinityWar pretty much had me laughing, screaming, or crying the entire way through. It never lets up. I sat in my chair stunned as the credits rolled, speechless and sobbing.— Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) April 24, 2018
Wow! Marvel dropped all the rules, fists out and what a tornado!! #AvengersInfinityWar was a blast and Thanos just dethroned Killmonger as the champion of villains.— Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 24, 2018
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has like ten legit "chill down the spine" great moments. But it's for sure the first half of a two part movie and I left a little unsatisfied/frustrated, maybe by design ... at least that's how I feel right now three hours later.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 24, 2018
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is very weighty and juggles most of its characters with consideration. It’s the closest thing to a Paul Thomas Anderson movie you’ll find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I Am Shook! #Marvel #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YgntkXFIkv— Rudie Obias (@RudieObias) April 24, 2018
Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018
Since we’re talking about #avengersinfinitywar I’ll say that Thanos/Josh Brolin is great. The mo-cap works here, folks.— Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) April 24, 2018
I’ve left every Marvel movie with a sense of where the franchise was going. The strong “Avengers: Infinity War” is the first time where I’m utterly perplexed about what’s next. There were audible gasps at the NYC screening. pic.twitter.com/xouqNzh7ps— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 24, 2018
Non-spoiler AVENGERS: #INFINITYWAR emotions:, in no particular order: ?????????????????????????????????✨⚡️⚡️⚡️?— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) April 24, 2018
