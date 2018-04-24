Avengers infinity war
Avengers: Infinity War posterAvengers/Facebook

Avengers: Infinity War had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles and critics' reactions have begun to flood the internet. The complete review will not be out until Tuesday afternoon, but attendees couldn't stop themselves from sharing their experience of the movie.

Hollywood star Kevin Smith tweeted: "I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It's a gigantic Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I'll stay Silent Bob till Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it's gonna be a looooong year until Avengers 4..."

Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist called the film "stress-inducing, full of dread, darker than usual, yet, funny as hell and super entertaining....Blockbuster noise? Yes, but with emotional stakes attached."

Molly Freeman from ScreenRant gave a shout out to Captain America, Thor and Iron Man.

 Here are other Avengers: Infinity War critics reactions: