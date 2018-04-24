Avengers: Infinity War had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles and critics' reactions have begun to flood the internet. The complete review will not be out until Tuesday afternoon, but attendees couldn't stop themselves from sharing their experience of the movie.

Hollywood star Kevin Smith tweeted: "I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It's a gigantic Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I'll stay Silent Bob till Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it's gonna be a looooong year until Avengers 4..."

Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist called the film "stress-inducing, full of dread, darker than usual, yet, funny as hell and super entertaining....Blockbuster noise? Yes, but with emotional stakes attached."

Does it have issues? Sure, it's a punch fest, yeah, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the dynamics of all these disparate teamups. Let's see a Thor and Rocket Racoon buddy comedy spin-off. pic.twitter.com/jfjNxTWZYj — Rodrigo Perez (@YrOnlyHope) April 24, 2018

Molly Freeman from ScreenRant gave a shout out to Captain America, Thor and Iron Man.

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is Also Captain America is pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018

Here are other Avengers: Infinity War critics reactions: