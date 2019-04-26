The previous Avengers film ended on a bitter note with Thanos "snapping" half the world's population out of reality. Google's latest Easter egg lets you replicate that 'snap', albeit virtually. You won't have control over the Earth's population, but you can remove half of the search results from existence.

Go to Google and search for the terms "Thanos" or "Infinity Gauntlet" on your PC or phone and click the Infinity Gauntlet icon. Wait a few seconds to see the Gauntlet snap its fingers, after which results randomly disappear one after another and by the end of it, Google's result count is cut by half. The moral inclination of this action is debatable, but it's fun to do, nonetheless.

Google's algorithms also show results from similar topics, so you can even see characters from DC, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others, which is where things get interesting. Google's newest Easter egg works in a way that the 'snap' wipes out even the DC characters out of existence. Don't fret, though. You can bring them back through the Time Gem's power with another click on the Gauntlet icon. This recursion will give you a little more to look forward to before you hit the movie hall.

With the Avengers: Endgame releasing today, theatres globally have reported sold out shows. BookMyShow has reported advance bookings in excess of 25 lakhs. This makes Avengers: Endgame the fastest film to surpass the 20-lakh mark on the popular online movie booking platform. Avengers: Endgame is predicted to earn 150 crores during the first week in India alone from its English release.