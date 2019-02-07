'Avengers: Endgame' movie is going to be the last film in the ongoing Marvel's phase. There are high expectations from this MCU movie and as per the recently released trailer, fans are going to be thrilled by seeing all the Avengers coming together to end the reign of terror. That being said, Avengers 4 is going to be a long movie. As per reports, Avengers Endgame runtime is still at three hours, which in the superhero movie world, is a big deal.

Marvel recently released a short teaser trailer of Avengers: Endgame during Super Bowl 2019. In the released material, we saw how all the Avengers are trying their best to move on after Thanos' "snap." During the Russo Brothers' recent interaction with Collider about the Infinity War's VFX, we learned that the upcoming Endgame movie may be three-hour long, which will make it Marvel Cinematic Universe's longest movie till date.

As per the director duo, Disney has no problem whatsoever with the three-hour runtime if the film covers all the bases. As per the acclaimed directors, they have received nothing but positive response from everyone who has seen the movie. The Endgame movie is going to be the culmination film of all the previous 22 movies and that's why there is so much story to cover.

"When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate."

The Russo Brothers have screened Avengers: Endgame four times and for the first three screenings, "not a single person got up to go to the bathroom."

Avengers: Infinity War was also a long movie, with 2hr 40mins of runtime. In those hours, fans witnessed how all the Avengers first assembled, they fought here on earth at Wakanda, and rest of the Avengers were left on Titan to fight Thanos. The climax sequence also ran for roughly around 15 minutes. Given the fact that Avengers Endgame is going to wrap up the story, it is most likely that the runtime will be long.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019, and fans from around the world will be hoping that the upcoming movie should have a runtime of three hours.