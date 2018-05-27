The ending of Avengers: Infinity War left several fans upset. But it looks like Avengers 4 will leave Marvel fans grasping for air as the ending is rumoured to be worse than Infinity War.

From the Avengers 4 plot synopsis, fans were given the hint that Avengers 4 will not be an easy journey for the surviving Avengers but now, according to an eagle-eyed Reddit user, it seems like 4chan has given away the rumoured Avengers 4 ending.

The user confessed that the while he would have normally written this off, "but the fact that it got taken down so quickly is suspicious." Marvel Studios and directors Joe and Anthony Russo of the Russo Brothers are yet to confirm or deny the leak.

Mandatory warning: Spoiler alert

The rumoured Avengers 4 ending suggest that only two of the original Avengers will survive in the end. The Reddit user shared:

The device seen in leaked set photos allows the user to harness the power of the infinity stones. After defeating Thanos, each original Avenger is left with an infinity stone and a choice. Cap uses the time stone, returning to Peggy and living out his life with her. Thor uses the soul stone, returning his brother from the dead, they rebuild Asgard on earth. Bruce uses the mind stone, and separates himself from hulk. They say their farewell and exchange a heartwarming hug. Ant-man, who refuses the reality stone, selflessly gives it to Wanda, who uses it as a new power source for Vision. Finally Tony is left with the power stone, vowing not to weponize something so powerful, he destroys it and snorts the remains.

The user also shared that the last one could "probably joke" but it is "plausible." The user also noted that there was no mention of Hawkeye, Black Widow, or the space stone in the leak. "Maybe Hawkeye dies and BW uses the space stone to go on an adventure with Bucky? In any case, I don't really trust this but figured I'd share anyway."

The online user also added, "This would be consistent with the "only two Avengers survive" rumour if we use the "only two Avengers stay active" interpretation. Cap and Hulk would be out of commission, Thor would be busy ruling, and presumably, Hawkeye would re-retire (if he survives). Which would leave Tony (new SHIELD director?) and BW."

The rumour does not share about the fate of the disintegrated superheroes from Avengers: Infinity War. Although the studio is yet to clarify, Reddit users are divided over the said leak.

A user called out the leak as fan fiction, while another said, "Don't think the Mind Stone works that way." A user partially bought the leak. "Tbh, I think the whole element of each of the 06 wielding one of the stones might actually be correct, but I doubt this is the outcome, and I doubt they would be left with the stones to do as they please. They'll either end up as the Infinity Watch, or they'll destroy them," the user wrote.

Another Marvel fan did not believe the ending but felt it sits well. "I don't believe any of this...but I really like it!!! :)" the user wrote.

Fans will have to wait until May 3, 2019, to know what's in store for the Avengers.