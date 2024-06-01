Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is here with its first look and teaser. The film has Tabu reuniting with Ajay Devgn after a long time. With Ajay's intensity, Tabu's vulnerability, nostalgic Holi scene and a high-octane action sequence; the teaser promises massive entertainment.

Ajay shares the teaser

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is a musical love story with drama spanning from 2000 to 2023. Oscar-winning music director MM Kreem has composed the music of the film. "Dushman the hum hi apne....#AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas 5th July, 2024. @neerajpofficial #Tabu @jimmysheirgill @saieemmanjrekar @shantanum07 @mmkeeravaani @manojmuntashir @ShitalBhatiaFFW @NarendraHirawat @KumarMangat @nh_studioz @FFW_Official @PanoramaMovies," Ajay Devgn wrote while sharing the teaser.

Social media reactions

"Guaranteed hit," wrote a user. "First Maidaan then Singham and now this, 2024 belongs to Ajay Devgn," another user wrote. "superb lines!" Tanishaa Mukerji wrote. "Good to see you back in romantic genre," a social media user commented. "The dialogues and his voice (fire emoji)," another social media user praised the teaser.

Tabu joins Dune

Many on social media were quick to write how they couldn't wait for the film to release. Tabu too has had an interesting year. Her multi starrer Crew – starring her, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon made massive business at the box office. Apart from this, Tabu has also joined the cult franchise – Dune and will be seen in 'Dune: Prophecy.'

"I am thrilled to be a part of the massive global franchise, 'Dune: Prophecy', and to be working with some of the most brilliant creators, actors, and crew in the industry. I am looking forward to bringing the show to the homes and hearts of the audience through JioCinema," she told a website.