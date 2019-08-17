It has been a long time since actress Tabu has featured in a Telugu movie. Actually, it has been more than a decade. And now, the versatile actress is back to the Telugu film industry with Allu Arjun starrer and Trivikram directorial Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo.

She joined the sets of the film recently, and the makers of the film have released a small video of the actress prepping herself for the shoot. The makers have revealed only that the veteran actress is playing a pivotal role in the film.

At the same time, speculations have been rife that the actress has agreed to be part of Virata Parvam 1992, which is said to be directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame. Neither Tabu nor the director have spoken about the actress being part of this film. Also, it is said that Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi will be playing lead roles in this film. Well, nothing as of now has been official about the flick, except Suresh Babu confirming that he is producing the film. There is a lot of time left for the film to go on the floors as Rana has quite a good number of projects in his kitty.

Well, the latest news is that Tabu has walked out of the film due to some reasons and Nandita Das is going to replace her. If the news is true, the 49-year-old actress is going to make her comeback in Telugu cinema with Virata Parvam. This rumour has been doing rounds for a few days. Well, this cannot be taken into consideration because the makers haven't even confirmed that Tabu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film.

Actress Tabu, who is basking in the success of De De Pyaar De and Andadhun, is pretty much busy in Bollywood too. Learning about her comeback to Telugu cinema, fans of the actress are pretty much happy and are looking forward to watching her on the big screen after more than a decade.

Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo is expected to release either later this year or earlier next year. After a short gap, Allu Arjun is back with a film and this flick has got Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj are also part of this film.