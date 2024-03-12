Atlee became a pan-India sensation with his Shah Rukh Khan film, Jawan. He has undeniably been one of the most commercially successful directors in Tamil cinema for the better part of the 2010.

His remarkable box office track record, especially with actor Thalapathy Vijay and the recent hit Jawan, has reportedly elevated Atlee's remuneration to a whopping amount. According to reports, he is set to receive Rs 60 crore for his upcoming project, establishing him among the highest-paid directors in India. However, no official confirmation has been released.

Speculation surrounds Atlee's next venture, rumored to involve working with South Indian superstar Allu Arjun. While discussions between the two have been ongoing, the actualization of this collaboration remains uncertain.

Allu Arjun is currently engrossed in shooting for the eagerly awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, in Vizag. The film's makers assure fans of an August 15, 2024 release, indicating significant progress in its production. Following the release of Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun is expected to commence shooting for Atlee's project. Atlee, on the other hand, appears dedicated to producing films like Baby John rather than taking on additional directorial projects.

Initial plans suggested a collaboration between Allu Arjun and long-time director Trivikram Srinivas for the actor's next film. However, Atlee has seemingly taken precedence in the lineup. Besides these projects, Allu Arjun has explored the possibility of working with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga under the T-Series banner, though no concrete developments have transpired so far.