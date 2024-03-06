Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on March 6. Just like every year, the actor posted a sweet message on Instagram to express his love and best wishes for his wife.

Sharing an adorable picture of himself and his wife, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Anniversary Cutie; It's been 13 years now... I have flourished because of your company; I draw energy from your tranquility; Too many many more till the end of time."

On their 13th wedding anniversary, Allu Arjun's sweet message to his wife Sneha once again reflects the strong bond they share. Despite being a prominent superstar, Allu Arjun values his role as a family man, which is truly commendable.

For the uninitiated, their love story began when Arjun texted Sneha after their initial meeting, leading to dates and a blossoming connection. Despite facing initial objections from their parents, they persisted, and their fairy-tale romance culminated in a beautiful wedding on March 6, 2011. The couple welcomed their son Ayaan in 2014 and daughter Arha in 2016.

Currently, Allu Arjun is busy working on the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is set to release on Independence Day this year, with music composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

As they celebrate 13 years of togetherness, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy continue to be a beloved couple, setting major goals for fans and proving that love conquers all.