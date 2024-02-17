Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has sky-rocketed all the expectations, quite literally! All eyes are on the sequel. The second part will be an intense face-off between Pushpa and SP Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. Meanwhile, at the Berlin Film Festival, Allu Arjun has confirmed that the team has plans to make a third instalment to make it a franchise. "You can expect part three, we want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup," Arjun told Variety. A reel from the sequel was also released for the international audience at the event.

Arjun also mentioned that he is keen to understand how international audiences perceive this film and their views on Indian cinema, film festivals, and the audience mindset. Following success in India and diaspora markets like the U.S., U.K., and U.A.E., Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1 gained a new life on OTT. Arjun emphasized the substantial reach of streaming compared to its theatrical impact. The platform attracted diverse viewers, making it the biggest film in India in 2021. He also noted little difference in how urban Indians and global audiences enjoyed the film, receiving similar positive feedback. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for release on August 15, coinciding with Indian Independence Day.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, in the sequel, Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel while Sai Pallavi is doing an extended cameo in the film. There is a buzz that she will be paired with Fahadh. SP Shekhawat's revenge, Jaali Reddy's plot and Srinu's waiting for the right time to attack will be the major plots in the sequel.

The recently released teaser begins with the news of Pushpa escaping from the Tirupati jail and being shot eight times. He vanishes into the Seshachalam forest and cops are on a hunt. Following rumours of Pushpa's death, his people start a massive riot. Cut, Pushpa is alive, he is seen walking in the forest beside a tiger and strikes the famous 'Pushpa pose' on camera. The teaser ends with Pushpa dressed in his famous printed pink shirt and sitting in a chair surrounded by goons.

Pushpa: The Rise follows the story of Pushpa Raj (Arjun), a labourer ascending in a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, clashing with a self-centred police officer. The Telugu film, dubbed in various Indian languages, emerged as India's top-grossing film in 2021. Arjun's portrayal earned him the Best Actor award at India's National Film Awards.