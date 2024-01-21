Fasten your seatbelts for a year of cinematic delight! We're diving into fantasy realms, exploring dramatic landscapes, and uncovering the mysteries of the silver screen. These highly anticipated films are ready to transport us to new horizons, leaving an enduring mark on the world of storytelling in cinema. Get ready for a remarkable year of movie magic! Here we go:

Pushpa 2 The Rule

Language: Telugu

Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna

Director: Sukumar

Release Date: August 15

Plot: The clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh leads to an epic rivalry.

Kantara 2

Language: Kannada

Cast: Rishab Shetty

Director: Rishab Shetty

Release Date: Yet to announce

Plot: Kantara 2 will focus on Shiva's father who was leading the Bhoota Kola festival for years! The prequel will explore his divinity in-depth, and Rishab Shetty will again play the lead. Apart from that the film will also focus on feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection crisis, human vs nature conflict and agriculture.

Kalki 2898 AD

Language: Telugu

Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani

Director: Nag Ashwin

Release Date: May 9

Plot: A contemporary manifestation of Vishnu, a deity in Hinduism, believed to have incarnated on earth to safeguard the world from malevolent forces.

Vettaiyan

Language: Tamil

Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier

Director: TJ Ganavel

Release Date: June 2024

Plot: Touted to be an action drama, the film will likely be an out-and-out commercial entertainer with a Thalaivar touch.

The Greatest Of All Time

Language: Tamil

Cast: Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Release Date: June 2024

Plot: An action entertainer with Vijay in dual roles.

L2: Empuraan

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Release Date: Yet to announce

Plot: The second instalment of a planned trilogy after the superhit Lucifer, the film will revolve around the journey of Stephen Nedumpilly and how he became Khureshi Ab'Ram, the leader of an international crime organization.

Ram

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Mohanlal, Trisha

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Release Date: Yet to announce

Plot: Ram Mohan, a RAW agent, is summoned by the agency to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying India

Every single time you keep surprising us, and this time it is #Brahmayugam ! What an outstanding look and poster this is Mammookka!?



Happy Birthday to the handsomest! ?❤️@mammukka pic.twitter.com/bnRMuYJgbv — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) September 7, 2023

Bramayugam

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan

Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Release Date: February 15

Plot: Bramayugam is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala. The tagline of the film reads "The dark age of madness."

Thangalan

Language: Tamil

Cast: Vikram, Pasupathy, Parvathy

Director: Pa Ranjith

Release Date: April

Plot: Set during the British rule in India, the film is about the tribal leader Thangalaan's valiant struggle against the British after they plot to seize his land for gold mining.

Devara Part 1

Language: Telugu

Cast: Jr NTR, Jhanvi Kapoor

Director: Sukumar

Release Date: April 2

Plot: Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana with a high-intense, action drama plot. Speaking at the launch ceremony, director Koratala Siva said, "The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It's a very emotional story about living in a world with more monsters than humans." NTR is likely to appear in two shades and one will be a student leader who fights against the forest land mafia.