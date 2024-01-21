Fasten your seatbelts for a year of cinematic delight! We're diving into fantasy realms, exploring dramatic landscapes, and uncovering the mysteries of the silver screen. These highly anticipated films are ready to transport us to new horizons, leaving an enduring mark on the world of storytelling in cinema. Get ready for a remarkable year of movie magic! Here we go:
Pushpa 2 The Rule
Language: Telugu
Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna
Director: Sukumar
Release Date: August 15
Plot: The clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh leads to an epic rivalry.
Kantara 2
Language: Kannada
Cast: Rishab Shetty
Director: Rishab Shetty
Release Date: Yet to announce
Plot: Kantara 2 will focus on Shiva's father who was leading the Bhoota Kola festival for years! The prequel will explore his divinity in-depth, and Rishab Shetty will again play the lead. Apart from that the film will also focus on feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection crisis, human vs nature conflict and agriculture.
Kalki 2898 AD
Language: Telugu
Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani
Director: Nag Ashwin
Release Date: May 9
Plot: A contemporary manifestation of Vishnu, a deity in Hinduism, believed to have incarnated on earth to safeguard the world from malevolent forces.
Vettaiyan
Language: Tamil
Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier
Director: TJ Ganavel
Release Date: June 2024
Plot: Touted to be an action drama, the film will likely be an out-and-out commercial entertainer with a Thalaivar touch.
The Greatest Of All Time
Language: Tamil
Cast: Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary
Director: Venkat Prabhu
Release Date: June 2024
Plot: An action entertainer with Vijay in dual roles.
L2: Empuraan
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier
Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Release Date: Yet to announce
Plot: The second instalment of a planned trilogy after the superhit Lucifer, the film will revolve around the journey of Stephen Nedumpilly and how he became Khureshi Ab'Ram, the leader of an international crime organization.
Ram
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Mohanlal, Trisha
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Release Date: Yet to announce
Plot: Ram Mohan, a RAW agent, is summoned by the agency to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying India
Bramayugam
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan
Director: Rahul Sadasivan
Release Date: February 15
Plot: Bramayugam is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala. The tagline of the film reads "The dark age of madness."
Thangalan
Language: Tamil
Cast: Vikram, Pasupathy, Parvathy
Director: Pa Ranjith
Release Date: April
Plot: Set during the British rule in India, the film is about the tribal leader Thangalaan's valiant struggle against the British after they plot to seize his land for gold mining.
Devara Part 1
Language: Telugu
Cast: Jr NTR, Jhanvi Kapoor
Director: Sukumar
Release Date: April 2
Plot: Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana with a high-intense, action drama plot. Speaking at the launch ceremony, director Koratala Siva said, "The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It's a very emotional story about living in a world with more monsters than humans." NTR is likely to appear in two shades and one will be a student leader who fights against the forest land mafia.