Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and charm, the actor had a blockbuster in 2023, and after a hiatus of four years, the actor attended the Zee Cine Awards and enthralled the audiences with their electrifying performance. He danced to the songs from his songs Jawan, Pathaan's mashups. He also recreated an iconic scene from his film Mohabbatein.

SRK's films in 2023, namely Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki crossed Rs 500 crores globally, respectively.

During the Zee Cine Awards SRK's Jawan and Pathaan swept maximum awards.

Atlee was honoured for his film 'Jawan.'

Atlee who has directed Jawan also attended the award show.

He won the Best Director award. The crowd and fans celebrated his big win.

A video on social media is going viral that shows Atlee touching SRK at the event.

When the winner was announced and Atlee's name for Best Director was called, he touched SRK's feet and SRK stood up, stopped him immediately, and hugged him. But Atlee still continued to touch his feet. This shows that Atlee and SRK's relationship is beyond professional and the duo hold each other in the highest regard.

Netizens weren't pleased with Atlee touching SRK's feet as a mark of respect.

A user mentioned, "What was the need for him to fall on his feet..? He should fall to our south Indian director.."

Another mentioned, "Don't touch anyone's feet, no one is God.."

About Jawan

'Jawan' directed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles.

The film also featured a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

Atlee wants to make another film with SRK

The success of Jawan has prompted the director to think of a second film with the superstar. Speaking at the ABP Conclave, Atlee said, "I love all his films, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, I can go on and on... For me, he is the face of Indian cinema to the world. So, it is a dream to work with Mr Shah Rukh sir," he said. Atlee went on to describe Shah Rukh as the 'best man' he has ever met and expressed his hope to collaborate with him again on a project even better than Jawan. "Of course, definitely I will crack a subject better than Jawan, and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate it, if he likes definitely it will happen. I know he loves me a lot... he is something else."