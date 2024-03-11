Bollywood's OG Badshah Shah Rukh Khan swooned the audience on Sunday night as he attended an award show in Mumbai. The actor looked dapper as ever in a black ensemble as he received the Best Actor Award for Jawan at the Zee Cine Awards.

SRK's stylist Shaleena Nathani shared his pictures on social media. The actor exuded charm as he donned an all-black suit. With his hair styled in a ponytail.

SRK also performed at the Zee Cine Awards on his songs.

The year gone by has been exceptionally well for SRK professionally as he was back after a hiatus of four years. All three films were blockbusters namely Jawaan, Pathaan and Dunki.

At the awards show, SRK's electrifying performance wowed the fans. The actor was seen dancing to Jawan's song Chaleya.

As a part of his act, Shah Rukh recreated the scene from Om Shanti Om where he says "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai" with comedy king Sunil Grover.

He recreated a scene from his superhit film Mohabbatein that stirred nostalgia among attendees as well as fans on social media.

Netizens were blown over by his performance and lauded SRK's magic and charm on stage after years.

Take a look at his performances and red carpet look.

Work front

King Khan will soon kickstart the shoot for Yash Raj Films' ambitious project Tiger vs Pathaan wherein SRK will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan.

As reported earlier, the Tiger vs Pathaan script has been locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone because it sees the two giants of Hindi cinema come together for a full-fledged film after a long time. The film is set to go on floors this month.

He will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next, tentatively titled King. The film will also feature SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in the lead role.