The Monday morning began with a bang with Oscars 2024. In Hollywood, the Oscars Awards were held on March 10 EST (March 11 IST) at the Los Angeles, Hollywood, California.

The event started with the grand red carpet ceremony which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the ceremony last year.

In India, Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the ceremony live from 4 am. Star Movies will also have a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST.

Needless to say, O in Oscars are for Oppenheimer swept seven awards, including Best Picture, Christopher Nolan won an award for Best Director

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for her performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

Emma Stone suffers a wardrobe malfunction during the 2024 Oscars.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Emma humorously mentioned that her mint green strapless gown had torn in the back. "My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken'. I'm pretty sure," she joked, referring to Ryan Gosling's performance at the ceremony of the Oscar-nominated song from Barbie.

And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Emma Stone! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IbKHKWSiby — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

Speaking to reporters backstage, Stone said she had been "going for it" during Gosling's performance, adding: "I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind."

"Don't look at the back of my dress", she said as she made her way off the stage while holding her hand to the back of the gown.

Stone's wardrobe malfunction comes after Olivia Munn revealed that she could not sit in her Oscars dress.

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wr7LuDtSHB — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

"They sewed me back in, which was wonderful," Emma revealed later.